Georgi Rachev: Temperatures drop by 10 degrees after Sunday

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected after the warm Saturday and Sunday, climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicted on bTV. According to him, after the weekend, three or four days with lower daily temperatures are ahead, with the decrease being about 10 degrees.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, cool air will invade and will cause, God willing, these heavy, significant precipitation that almost everyone is expecting“, said Rachev. He added that the maximum temperatures in Sofia may not reach 15 degrees, especially in the middle of next week.

The cooling comes after a warm weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will still be suitable for walks. On Sunday, there will be more clouds in the western regions and it may rain in places, while in Eastern Bulgaria it will remain sunny and warm.

A more noticeable change is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, when cool air will cover the country. The lowest daily temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. In the high places in Western Bulgaria above 2000 meters, there is a possibility of snow falling and a thin snow cover forming.

Precipitation is expected, but the forecast remains uncertain

Rachev pointed out that from Tuesday to Thursday, between 20 and 25 liters of rain per square meter may accumulate in many places in the country. According to him, however, there is a risk that the main area of precipitation will shift to Northern Greece.

At the beginning of the week, the climatologist warned that a more significant change is expected around October 12-14, but then different weather models gave different scenarios for the amount of precipitation.

The cooling will put an end to the unusually warm period. In the Cherven Bryag region, 30 degrees were measured, with the absolute temperature record for October being 38 degrees.

Georgi Rachev also commented on the condition of the Danube River, whose level continues to drop. According to him, the river is at an extremely low level, and in Budapest ten days ago an absolute minimum was recorded since the beginning of observations.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, euronews.bg