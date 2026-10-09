11 aeromedical missions for seriously ill patients per week

Eleven aeromedical missions for patients in serious condition were carried out in the period from October 2 to 9. In these, the patients were given the opportunity for timely highly specialized treatment, announced the Directorate of the “National System 112“ at the Ministry of Interior.

“Eleven aeromedical missions were carried out during the week“, the directorate stated in its weekly report.

For the reported period, a total of 35,534 calls were registered on the single European emergency number 112. Of these, 13,558 signals were directed to the Emergency Medical Care Centers.

Thousands of incident signals

2,270 signals were registered for transport accidents and 3,647 for fires. Another 244 signals were received for accidents, 10 for disasters, 10 for domestic and industrial incidents and three for hazardous substances.

7,848 signals were submitted for crimes against the person, and 1,031 for crimes against property. There were 25 signals for risky driving and chases. 276 calls for lost or distressed people were also processed, as well as nine signals for illegal migrants or refugees. 5,980 signals were sent to the municipalities for response.

11 cross-border calls

During the week, 11 cross-border calls were processed, requiring assistance from police, fire and emergency medical services. They were related to Croatia, the Netherlands and Germany, as well as a case of domestic violence against a Bulgarian citizen in Ghent, Belgium.

The HEMS air emergency medical service system announced at the end of September that 370 missions had been carried out since its establishment in 2024. Of these, 285 were secondary – between medical facilities, and 85 were primary – from the scene of the accident to a hospital with the necessary level of competence.

Most often, patients are transported by air after severe traumatic and cardiovascular accidents, in cases of polytrauma and polyorgan dysfunction caused by traffic accidents, falls from a height, work accidents and other incidents.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg