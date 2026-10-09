Power supply disruptions are possible in parts of Pernik district

The State Electricity System Operator /ESO/ notified ERM West that between October 12 and October 16, 2026, it will perform maintenance of a facility at the “Breznik“ substation. This requires a change in the power supply scheme for consumers in some of the settlements in the municipalities of Pernik, Breznik, Tran and Zemen, Pernik district.

In connection with the maintenance carried out during the period, power supply disruptions are possible in the following settlements:

Municipality of Breznik – town of Breznik and the villages of Arzan, Babitsa, Banishte, Begunovtsi, Bilintsi, Breznishki Izvor, Brusnik, Velkovtsi, Vidritsa, Gigintsi, Goz, Gorna Sekirna, Gorni Romantsi, Garlo, Dolna Sekirna, Dolni Romantsi, Dushintsi, Zavala, Konska, Kosharevo, Krasava, Krivonos, Murtintsi, Nepraznentsi, Noevtsi, Ozarnovtsi, Rebro, Rezhantsi, Razhavets, Sadovik, Slakovtsi, Sopitsa, Stanyovtsi and Yaroslavtsi;

Trun Municipality – town of Tran and the villages of Bankya, Bogoyna, Bohova, Busintsi, Butrointsi, Velinovo, Vidrar, Vrabcha, Vukan, Glavanovtsi, Glogovitsa, Gorna Melna, Gorochevtsi, Jinchovtsi, Dokyovtsi, Dolna Melna, Dalga Luka, Ezdimirtsi, Elovitsa, Erul, Zabel, Zelenigrad, Kozhintsi, Kosturintsi, Kyshle, Leva Reka, Leshnikovtsi, Lomnitsa, Lyalintsi, Milkovtsi, Miloslavtsi, Mraketintsi, Mramor, Nasalevtsi, Nedelkovo, Paramun, Penkyovtsi, Prodancha, Radovo, Rani Lug, Reyanovtsi, Slishovtsi, Staychovtsi, Strezimirovtsi, Studen Izvor, Turokovtsi, Filipovtsi,

Tsegrilovtsi, Shipkovitsa and Yarlovtsi;

Municipality of Zemen – the villages of Berende and Gabrovdol;

Municipality of Pernik – the villages of Selishten Dol and Yardzhilovtsi.

The company remains in constant readiness to respond in case of need.

Information about the regions where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service – a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages – both planned and emergency, using a customer number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing “electrohold” or “electrohold” in the Viber search engine.