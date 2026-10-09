Kiril Budanov was on a secret visit to Sofia

The Chief of Staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Budanov, paid an unannounced visit to Sofia. He arrived in Bulgaria in the late afternoon of October 7 and left for the US after a series of meetings with Bulgarian statesmen.

Budanov spent about 20 hours in the capital. Details about the purpose of the visit and the participants in the meetings have not been made public.

Photo with Tsvetan Tsvetanov confirms the visit

Information about the visit initially appeared on the Internet. Former Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov confirmed his meeting with Budanov by posting a joint photo with him.

„I am impressed by the intellect, strong spirit and determination of Kirill Budanov. I wished him success in the upcoming meetings in the United States and expressed hope that his efforts will contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace,“ Tsvetanov wrote.

Before taking the post of Zelensky's chief of staff, Budanov headed Ukrainian intelligence. In his current role, he is part of the Ukrainian team involved in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Budanov leaves for talks in the United States

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian representatives will participate in talks in the United States. The team includes Budanov and other representatives of the Ukrainian leadership.

In a post on the social network “Ex“ Budanov wrote that the Ukrainian delegation is leaving directly for the United States and that important meetings are ahead. He pointed out that Kiev continues to work to strengthen diplomatic efforts and achieve a sustainable and just peace.

The visits to Sofia took place against the backdrop of tensions surrounding the attacks on two vessels in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The published information does not confirm that this incident was discussed during Budanov's meetings in Bulgaria.

Sources: novini.bg, faktor.bg