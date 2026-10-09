Minister Shishkov to MPs: In addition to stolen asphalt, we also have "blind tunnels"

The “Road Infrastructure” Agency (API) plans to announce a public tender to select a contractor for the design and construction of a major overhaul of the “Dupnitsa” tunnel in early 2027. In the absence of objections, a contract will be signed and implemented. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov during the parliamentary control, BTA reports. Shishkov answered a question from Ivaylo Petrov - MP from the Progressive Bulgaria Party, about the state of the lighting in the tunnel, the taking of measures to ensure traffic safety and the launch of a procedure for selecting a contractor for the design and implementation of a major repair of the tunnel.

In addition to the stolen asphalt, we also have "blind tunnels", the minister commented.

Regarding the repair of the tunnel, Shishkov announced that it is planned to lay a new asphalt pavement, new road signs and markings, build a new power supply system and LED lighting. Emergency, evacuation and pre-portal lighting will also be installed, and drainage will be improved. The scope of the activities also includes the repair of the fortification walls in the pre-portal areas.

Shishkov pointed out that currently a temporary traffic organization has been introduced in the tunnel with a speed limit of 40 km/h, reflectors have been installed, as well as an additional warning sign indicating that the lighting is not working. Actions are also being taken to provide temporary lighting, and the road maintenance company has prepared the necessary estimates. After their approval and provision of financing, the activities will be assigned, and it is planned that the temporary lighting will work until the start of the main repair, the minister said.

Until the start of the actual repair, experts from the Regional Road Administration - Kyustendil are monitoring the condition of the facility, assured Minister Shishkov.