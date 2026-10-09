They warned of possible power outages in some neighborhoods of Sofia

ERM Zapad informs that in the period 13-14.10.2026, reconstruction and modernization of the electrical facilities at the “Studentski grad“ substation in Sofia will be carried out.

Due to the repair activities, a change in the power supply scheme is required, which may lead to temporary power outages in the neighborhoods of Studentski grad, Vitosha, Lozenets, Mladost 4, Simeonovo, Bistritsa, Vitosha–HPP Simeonovo, Simeonovo–Dragalevtsi and Malinova dolina.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing “electrohold“ or “electrohold“ in the Viber search engine.