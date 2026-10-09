Prof. Andrey Chorbanov: Current flu vaccines are not effective

The flu vaccine is somewhat effective. I am skeptical of the existing vaccines that are used. The fact that they are not mandatory is good, the authorities are aware that if they are not 100% effective, it will reduce trust in vaccines, virologist Assoc. Prof. Andrey Chorbanov said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There is also a biological moment, the body is deceived and always defends itself against the first virus in the flu series, and no matter how many viruses it encounters, it always defends itself against the first. This is the reason that the EC has allocated 225 million euros to develop new generations of flu vaccines that will be effective. This is a signal that the current ones are not effective. Nasal vaccines for children are effective for children who have never had the flu. With the second or third strain, the body defends itself against the first. This is a paradox that scientists are trying to find a solution for, we are trying to develop a new approach to circumvent this theoretical problem," said Assoc. Prof. Chorbanov.

And he calls on parents to follow the national immunization calendar, because they are vaccines that are highly effective: "They are mandatory because over the years they have proven their effectiveness and safety."

Assoc. Prof. Chobanov recommended avoiding immunostimulants unless recommended by a doctor. Their use by a healthy person leads to a side effect, at the very least an autoimmune reaction.

The immunologist commented on the spread of pathogenic viruses, as well as on pneumonic plague.