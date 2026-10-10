Nurse shortage closes daycare groups in Sofia

The shortage of nurses has already led to the closure of a daycare center in Sofia. In the 80th kindergarten “Prikazna Kalina“, which is attended by over 300 children, the work of one of the groups was terminated in May, and no new admissions were held for September.

A total of four nurses work in the kindergarten - two office nurses and two, involved in the only daycare center group. According to the director Joanna Brusarska, all medical specialists are over 72-73 years old.

„Back in May, we had to close one of the nursery groups, not to have an admission for September, precisely because there were not enough nurses“, says Joanna Brusarska.

According to data from the Sofia Municipality, there is a shortage of over 150 nurses for the nursery. The problem affects not only the existing groups, but also the opening of new places for children up to 3 years of age.

Proposed change to requirements

Due to the staffing shortage, legislative changes have been introduced that provide for the elimination of the requirement that children of nursery age must be looked after by nurses. The idea is to have teachers take care of the children while medical specialists perform health functions.

The changes have already been adopted at first reading in the parliamentary committee on education. The initiator is the Sofia Municipality.

„When we open new kindergartens, the directors do not want to open a nursery group because they are aware that they cannot find staff“, says Desislava Zhelyazkova, Deputy Mayor for Education of the Sofia Municipality.

According to her, the municipality has received an opinion from the Minister of Health, according to which there can be only one nurse in the kindergarten, who will work in an office.

The union insists on salaries and health reform

The Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists objects to the change. The representatives of the profession believe that caring for the youngest children requires medical knowledge. They also refer to a decision of the Supreme Administrative Court from April, related to the requirements for caring for children up to 3 years old.

According to Bozhena Getsova, chairwoman of a trade union organization at the Union of Bulgarian Medical Specialists, low pay is among the reasons why the profession does not attract new staff.

„People do not want to practice this profession because no one wants to be a working poor“, Getsova commented. She points out that the basic remuneration under the collective labor agreement is 750 euros.

The Sofia Municipality expects that, if the bill receives support, it will be adopted by the end of the year.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg