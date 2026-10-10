Fire destroys former furniture workshop in Berkovitsa village

A fire destroyed a building of a former furniture workshop in the Berkovitsa village of Barziya. A goat farm with 170 animals and buildings has been saved. The causes of the fire are being clarified, BNR wrote.

Teams of the fire departments in Berkovitsa, Varshets and Montana extinguished a fire in Barziya. The fire alarm in the former furniture workshop on "Petrohanska“ 156 street was filed shortly after 1 a.m. this night. The fire destroyed consecutive buildings with an area of over 1,300 sq. m. and 12 carpentry machines. Firefighters saved a goat farm with 170 animals in it and three buildings. No one was injured.

The causes of the fire are being clarified.

Source: bnrnews.bg