Car fell from a car carrier under a bridge near Maglizh

A car fell from a car carrier under the bridge for Dabovo station on the Podbalkanski road between Kazanlak and Sliven. Then a passenger car crashed into the fallen car. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The accident occurred shortly after 16:30 in the Maglizh region. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that according to initial information, the car carrier, driven by a 40-year-old man, hit the bridge. As a result of the impact, one of the cars it was transporting fell onto the roadway.

At that moment, a passenger car, driven by a 32-year-old man, was driving behind the car carrier. He crashed into the car that fell from the car carrier.

A police team was sent to the scene. Both drivers were tested for alcohol, and the samples were negative.

Temporarily, traffic in the area of the accident is being controlled in one lane.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bgnes.bg