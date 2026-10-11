Keremedchiev: Congress may block diesel deal

The deal between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to release Russian diesel on the world market may be blocked in the US Congress. This was stated by former Deputy Foreign Minister Milen Keremedchiev on the program “Wake up“ on NOVA.

According to him, Congressmen Don Bacon and Brian Fitzgerald have already submitted a second bill that confirms the law voted in 2022. It prohibits the United States from buying oil products from Russia.

“Two congressmen – Don Bacon and Brian Fitzgerald have already introduced a second bill in Congress to confirm the law passed in 2022, prohibiting the United States from purchasing any petroleum products from Russia. So it is very likely that this decision by President Trump will be blocked,“ said Keremedchiev.

He described as “a loss of nerve“ Trump's comments that Ukraine should elect a new president who would agree to end the war.

According to Keremedchiev, the American president is worried about the possibility that Republicans will lose both Congress and the Senate. As an example, he cited Kansas, which, according to him, has voted for Republicans for 87 years, but now it is possible to elect a Democratic senator.

The former deputy foreign minister added that the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump is also being discussed. He estimates that the steps taken by the president, including the agreement on Russian diesel, will not have much effect.

“There is no shortage of diesel in the US, on the contrary, they are even an exporter“, said Keremedchiev. According to him, the agreed quantities are insufficient to change prices both in the United States and on the world market.

Sources: nova.bg