The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Radi Naydenov called for waiting for the facts about the two ships hit in the Black Sea before making any definitive conclusions. He stated that there are different hypotheses about the incidents, and Bulgaria is exchanging information with Ukraine, Russia and its allies through diplomatic and political channels.

“I am a person who prefers the facts“, Naydenov said in an interview with bTV Novinite. According to him, establishing the circumstances is more complicated due to the nature of modern military operations and the use of drones. He pointed out that the Black Sea is important not only for security, but also for ecology, economic ties and tourism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not organize Budanov's visit

Naydenov also commented on Kirill Budanov's visit to Bulgaria, as well as the issues surrounding his meeting with Bulgarian representatives. He specified that he did not have information about the specific meeting and could not say how long Budanov was in the country.

According to him, the visit was not organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and there was no representative of the department at the meeting. Naydenov explained that in international relations, various channels of communication are used and that political leaders sometimes hold informal conversations to exchange information and opinions.

“There is a difference between discretion and publicity and transparency“, said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He stressed that Bulgaria continues to have an active embassy in Russia and that diplomatic channels are used in such situations.

Naydenov defined Bulgaria's membership in the European Union and NATO as the right value choice. According to him, these alliances are important for the country's security, but clarifying specific issues requires time and patience.

Voting abroad will be discussed after the elections

The conversation also touched on the organization of the upcoming presidential elections outside the country. Naydenov stated that elections abroad need modernization so that the process becomes more accessible to Bulgarian citizens abroad, easier to organize and more effective from a financial point of view.

He pointed out that significant human and financial resources are being committed to holding the vote. The final cost of the organization will be clear after the elections are over, as the costs will depend on whether there will be a single round or a runoff.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg