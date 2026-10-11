Tripartite Council discusses changes in salaries and the Labor Code

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation will meet on October 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers. The agenda includes three drafts for regulatory changes, the government information service announced.

The first item is a draft decree amending and supplementing the Regulation on the trustee and advisory boards of the supplementary pension insurance funds and the funds for making payments. The submitter is the Minister of Labor and Social Policy.

The Council will also discuss a draft for changes to the Regulation on the structure and organization of wages. The Bulgarian Industrial Association supports the proposal and links it to the introduction of clearer rules for determining and negotiating the minimum wage.

“The BIA does not support the proposals for changes to the Labor Code related to an official holiday and compensation for illegal dismissal“, the employers' organization stated.

The third item on the agenda is the bill amending and supplementing the Labor Code with number 52-654-01-140. Its submitters are Kostadin Kostadinov and a group of MPs.

The draft was submitted to the National Assembly on September 16, 2026. It provides for the declaration of the Day of National Reconciliation as an official holiday and the abolition of the six-month maximum period for compensation in case of illegal dismissal and unemployment.

The meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation is a consultative stage before the consideration of the proposals by the Council of Ministers or the National Assembly. It is attended by representatives of the state, employer organizations and trade unions.

Sources: novini.bg, dariknews.bg, zonanews.bg