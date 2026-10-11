“The dividing line is whether there will be peace or war in Ukraine. The obstacles to peace are two. One is located in Kiev and is called Volodymyr Zelensky, who wants the war to continue. Because thanks to the war, Zelensky maintains his leadership. The war also ensures financial flows – wherever Zelensky goes, he receives billions. And the other obstacle to peace is Brussels, where our leaders are located, who also want the war to continue.“, said Petar Volgin on BNT and specified that the “Vazrazhdane“ party insists on peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“The diesel deal between Trump and Putin is an investment in peace and an investment in security, because when there is an explosive increase in energy prices, it is reflected in everything and tensions increase. You see what is happening in France, in Spain, in Germany, all this is a result of this uncertainty that is spreading over the entire modern world at the moment“, commented the Bulgarian MEP and candidate for vice-president of “Vazrazhdane“.

He pointed out that the US could very quickly end the war in Ukraine by cutting off the intelligence data that is helping the Ukrainian army. The strikes on Russian refineries are possible thanks to American intelligence information. So there is no point in Trump calling on Zelensky not to attack this or that.

“The rulers in Bulgaria should think about Bulgaria when they make decisions“, Volgin repeated the basic thesis of “Vazrazhdane“ for an independent state policy.

“Currently, the EU leadership, I don't know if it is strong or weak, but it is stupid. Because responding with a 22nd package of sanctions when the previous 21 packages have not led to anything, what does that tell you? Does it make sense or not? When you announce that we need to prepare and within a few months we will almost go to war with Russia, this speaks of an extremely low level of intelligence. The European elite really lives in a fictional world in which these people think they are absolutely right and great, and that everything they do leads to positive results, only reality shows exactly the opposite. Reality shows that everything they do leads to worse and worse results.“

Peter Volgin reminded that he and Kostadin Kostadinov, as a presidential candidate couple, are constantly touring the country and what they see is that people want those in power to have a backbone, to be strong and to defend the Bulgarian national interest. The behavior of eternal agreement with the bosses is tired of everyone. Voters want Bulgaria to behave with dignity.

„The powers of the president must be expanded. First of all, the president must have the right to legislative initiative. Second, the president's veto must be overcome much more difficult than it is now, because you know that now it is simply revoted. Third, the president must have the right to demand a referendum. All Bulgarians vote for president, this is a huge trust and investment,“ said Petar Volgin and called for voting with ballot number 11.