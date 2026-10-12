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Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 12: Rain and cold weather

Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 12: Rain and cold weather

A cold front will move from west to east, and temperatures will reach 22 degrees. In places, intense rainfall and thunderstorms are possible

Oct 12, 2026 03:00 67

Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 12: Rain and cold weather - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Rain and cold weather await the country on Monday, October 12. According to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, a cold atmospheric front will move from west to east on Monday night and during the day. In many places, there will be short-term, temporarily intense rainfall, and in some areas thunderstorms are also possible.

“Cold air will invade“, the forecasters indicate. The wind will orient from the northwest and will strengthen, which will be felt most noticeably after the front passes. The minimum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees, and the maximum – between 17 and 22 degrees. In Sofia, around 11 degrees are expected in the morning and around 16 degrees during the day.

The precipitation will gradually move towards Eastern Bulgaria. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will remain higher, with Varna and Burgas forecasting values of around 23-24 degrees, but there too the cloudiness will increase, and after the front passes it will blow from the northwest.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, with rain showers. In the massifs in Western Bulgaria and the Central Fore-Balkans, the phenomena are expected to be more intense. In Plovdiv, the forecast is for cloudy weather with precipitation and a maximum temperature of around 18 degrees, while in Veliko Tarnovo around 16 degrees are expected.

Sources: bta.bg, dobrudjabg.com


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