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Record 33.7 degrees in the shade measured in Ruse

Record 33.7 degrees in the shade measured in Ruse

The temperature exceeded the previous record for October 11, set in 1924, by 3.2 degrees

Oct 11, 2026 21:07 59

Record 33.7 degrees in the shade measured in Ruse - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees in the shade was measured this afternoon in Ruse. The data were provided by the hydrometeorological station in the city and reported by BTA.

“A maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees in the shade was measured this afternoon in Ruse“, the hydrometeorological station reported.

The value is a new temperature record for October 11. The previous maximum for the date was 30.5 degrees, measured in 1924. Thus, the record was improved by 3.2 degrees.

The meteorological data for this date also show the opposite extreme. The lowest temperature recorded on October 11 in Ruse was 1 degree in 1979.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg


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