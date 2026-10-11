Andrey Gyurov: The runoff can reverse the results

Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov said that Iliana Yotova's lead in the opinion polls does not predetermine the outcome of the presidential election. According to him, the results can be reversed in the runoff.

“Sociology is a snapshot“, said Gyurov in the program “In Focus with Lora Krumova“ on NOVA. He pointed out that trends are more important, not just the numbers in individual surveys.

According to the candidate, the higher initial support for some of the participants is due to the rating of the presidential institution. Gyurov said that his team's results were also good and that the campaign could change voters' attitudes.

Gyurov criticizes the refusal of a debate

Andrey Gyurov described Iliana Yotova's refusal to participate in a pre-election debate before the first round as surprising. He said that she had expressed readiness for such a conversation in a previous appearance on “In Focus“, but now she has chosen a different approach.

“At a debate, I would like to ask Yotova how she sees Bulgaria in 10 years”, Gyurov said. According to him, candidates should publicly present their plans for the country's development.

Gyurov also presented his choice of Georgi Kandev as a candidate for vice president. He pointed to his experience as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and his role in organizing the parliamentary vote. According to the candidate, Kandev's legal education and practice in applying the law are important for the work in the presidential institution.

Questions about the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov

In the conversation, Gyurov also asked questions about the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known by the nickname “Petrich Escobar“, carried out at the time when Iliana Yotova was vice president.

Gyurov asked what criteria were used in the decision and why there is not enough public information on the case. He stated that Yotova promised to provide data, but it has not yet been made public.

The candidate also said that there were five other pardons of those convicted of drug trafficking. According to him, the decisions are Yotova's personal responsibility in her capacity as vice president at the time.

Criticism of security measures in the Black Sea

Gyurov also criticized the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council dedicated to security in the Black Sea. According to him, it was held late and did not lead to specific measures to protect the country.

He stated that as president he would emphasize Bulgaria's close contacts with Romania and Turkey and would raise the issue of activating Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Gyurov also asked why the country does not participate in the Alliance's anti-drone defense.

According to him, the uncertainty in the region directly affects transportation costs, insurance and food prices.

The candidate also commented on the agreements between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which he described as a “shameful deal”. According to him, they will not improve the economic situation of either the United States or Europe.

Gurov also recalled his experience as acting prime minister. He said that at that time his team introduced a new style of communication with citizens and received positive feedback.

Sources: nova.bg