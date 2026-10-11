Presidential candidates presented an alternative to the status quo

Boris Anzov and the presidential candidate pair Georgi Dimov – Dimitar Shivikov presented their views as an alternative to the status quo in the upcoming presidential elections. The vote is scheduled for October 25, and 27 presidential candidate pairs are registered on the ballot. Dimov and Shivikov are number 1, and Anzov and his vice-presidential candidate Branimir Michev are number 13.

In an interview with NOVA, Anzov said that he is entering the race “because Bulgaria is in great danger“. According to him, if the situation continues in the same way as in the last 37 years, the country will be destroyed.

He announced that as president he would like to change “absolutely everything“, and the first step, according to him, should be “a total purge“. Anzov also made sharp political accusations, stating that some politicians are dependent on foreign interests. He defined people with different sexual orientations as a problem for national security - a thesis that he presented as part of his own political views.

Anzov emphasized foreign policy

The candidate stated that Iliana Yotova should immediately leave the presidential institution. According to him, Bulgaria should have a leading role in the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Anzov said that he invited the presidents of both countries because he knows them personally.

He also indicated that he is financing his campaign with his own funds and has no donors. The CEC has registered his candidacy together with that of Branimir Michev from an initiative committee.

Dimov and Shivikov want the leva back

Georgi Dimov said that he and General Dimitar Shivikov are going out on the “muddy slippery political terrain“, because in their opinion the last 37 years have been lost. He said that the couple is running in the elections after no unification was achieved in the patriotic political camp.

Dimov described Bulgaria as a hostage to foreign interests and stated that the country is dependent on Brussels, the United States and the collective West. These positions are part of the presidential candidate couple's stated program for national sovereignty and independent foreign policy.

Dimitar Shivikov stated that he does not want to play the role of a “critic“ towards the current president. As tools for change, he indicated the appeal to the people, access to the media and the National Security Advisory Council.

Among their main requests is that Bulgaria exit the eurozone and return the Bulgarian lev. “This process is not irreversible”, said Dimov, claiming that the country was brought into the eurozone by fraud. The candidacy of Dimov and Shivikov has been registered by an initiative committee and is number 1 on the ballot.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg