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A rock fell in the Kresna Gorge, traffic to Sofia is difficult

A rock fell in the Kresna Gorge, traffic to Sofia is difficult

The rock mass is after the "Crooked Tunnel" on the Simitli - Kresna road. There are "Traffic Police" teams on site, and traffic is being carried out in one lane

Oct 11, 2026 20:48 89

A rock fell in the Kresna Gorge, traffic to Sofia is difficult - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A rock mass fell on the road through the Kresna Gorge and hindered traffic in the direction of Sofia. The incident occurred after the "Crooked Tunnel" on the Simitli - Kresna road.

According to information from bTV, there are "Traffic Police" teams on site. Traffic is temporarily carried out in two directions in one lane, which slows down the passage through the section.

There are currently no reports of injured people. The initial information about the fallen rock was submitted by travelers and users on social networks.

Drivers should drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed, following the instructions of the police teams. No complete traffic shutdown or detour has been reported.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, struma.com


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