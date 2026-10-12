The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not notified in advance of the actions of Iva Mihaylova, her family and her lawyer that led to her arrival in Bulgaria, and did not participate in organizing them. This was officially stated by the Foreign Ministry for bTV.

"Contact was established with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the lawyer immediately before his statement. We understand the family's concern for Iva's health. The most important thing now is for her to receive the necessary medical care. The team of the N. I. Pirogov University Hospital and Medical Center will assess her condition and the necessary treatment. Pirogov“ will assess her condition and the necessary treatment. Bulgaria has consistently supported the efforts for Iva to receive the necessary treatment. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to provide assistance in the case within its competence“, the position also says.

Today it became clear that Mihaylova has returned to Bulgaria. She explained that the decision was made after her health condition worsened.