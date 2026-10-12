Locomotive caught fire near Stara Zagora

A short circuit is the likely cause of a fire in a diesel locomotive on the railway line between Stara Zagora and Dimitrovgrad, in the area of the Stara Zagora village of Mihailovo.

The incident was reported on October 11 at 8:35 p.m., the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora announced.

The 37-year-old driver who was driving the locomotive reported the fire.

During the initial procedural and investigative actions, it was established that the front cabin of the locomotive and the engine room had burned down.

The scene of the accident was visited and secured by a police team from the Second Regional Directorate in Stara Zagora. An inspection was carried out.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.