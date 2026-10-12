Tesla and Mercedes Brabus collided in the center of Burgas

Tesla and Mercedes Brabus collided at around 15:10 at the intersection of "Lermontov" and "Mitropolit Simeon" streets in the center of Burgas. The accident occurred behind the "Bulgaria" hotel, and the two cars blocked traffic through the busy section. Two women were traveling in the cars.

According to information from "Flagman", the cause of the accident was loss of right of way. According to the police officers on the scene, the Tesla driver continued straight towards the "Bulgaria" hotel, while the Mercedes Brabus came past the "Ethno" restaurant. and turned left towards the church “St. Bogoroditsa“.

The Mercedes Brabus' airbag deployed upon impact. The car remained stationary at the intersection, and traffic jams formed after the collision until a police patrol arrived. The damage to the front parts of both cars is serious.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. At the time of publication, their results were unknown. The available information does not indicate any seriously injured people.

Sources: flagman.bg