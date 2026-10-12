Radev and Virkunen discussed investments in technology and innovation

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Commission Vice-President Henna Virkunen discussed investments in technology and innovation as a factor for the development and competitiveness of Europe. The meeting was held at the Council of Ministers, and was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev.

The conversation was also related to the debates on the adoption of the new Multiannual Financial Framework of the European Union. Opportunities for encouraging small technology companies and creating conditions for them to increase their competitiveness were discussed.

Focus on artificial intelligence and human resources

Radev stated that after years of low interest in Bulgaria, interest in engineering specialties is increasing again. According to him, the country must also continue to develop the training of specialists in the artificial intelligence sector.

„The competitiveness of each member state and the EU itself requires investments in high technologies, in innovations, as well as to guarantee our security“, emphasized Rumen Radev.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Bulgaria is investing in the creation and maintenance of technological ecosystems, as well as in the development of artificial intelligence factories. According to him, this is part of the efforts to overcome the lag in these areas.

Radev emphasized that high technologies and space research require not only financial investments, but also training of personnel and a competitive environment in which they can develop. He also pointed out the successes of young Bulgarians in international Olympiads in mathematics, physics and astronomy.

The attack on the ships was also discussed

The second topic of conversation was security in the Black Sea. Rumen Radev introduced Hena Virkunen to the investigation of the attack on two merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for technological assistance from specialized organizations in the European Union. A deep-sea survey of the sunken ship is planned, which should help establish all the facts and search for remains of the drones used in the attack.

Sources: novini.bg, government.bg