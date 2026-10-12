Mirchev: 11 Starlink antennas set on fire near Sofia

11 out of a total of 17 antennas for communication with SpaceX's Starlink satellite system were deliberately set on fire at a secret site near Sofia. This was announced by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev.

According to him, the arson was committed by two masked men. Mirchev claims that the antennas provide the main connection to the Starlink satellites, which are also actively used in the war in Ukraine.

“The incident was not reported by the Ministry of Interior, in the media, anywhere, as if it did not exist“, Mirchev states.

Questions to the Ministry of Interior and DANS

The case was raised by the MP in connection with countering sabotage along Russian lines. Mirchev points out that just days earlier, at a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, the head of the National Security Agency (DANS) had assured him that counterintelligence was actively working on such threats.

“It is obviously not doing well“, commented Mirchev.

He raises questions about whether partner services had warned of a sabotage being prepared at the specific location, whether the Bulgarian services knew about the planned attack and what measures were taken. The MP also asks whether the presence of police cars at the scene in the last hours was not too late.

Mirchev reports that together with Bozanov they have sent parliamentary questions to the National Security Agency (DANS) and the Ministry of Interior. He stated that he would provide additional information to the National Assembly the next day.

At the moment, the allegations about the arson, the perpetrators and the possible connection to sabotage have not been publicly confirmed by the Ministry of Interior or the National Security Agency.

Sources: news.bg