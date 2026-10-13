Bulgaria should have a categorical anti-Russian position, states the former MEP from the UDF Alexander Yordanov. In a post on Facebook, he links the war in Ukraine to allegations of Russian subversive activity on Bulgarian territory.

Yordanov claims that Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, and the victims on the Russian side are already over one million. According to him, at least 100,000 of them died from Bulgarian ammunition. These numbers are presented by him, without the publication citing an independent source for the assessment.

„At the moment, this is our Bulgarian contribution to peace. More ammunition for the front, fewer Russian aggressors“, writes Yordanov.

He points out that the Bulgarian arms industry is not in crisis, and workers are paid and the products produced are used for their intended purpose. According to him, this is precisely what explains the attempts to retaliate against Bulgaria.

Allegations of explosions and a drone

Yordanov defines the explosion at an ammunition depot near Tryavna as another Russian “response“. In his publication, he speaks of the tenth or eleventh such case, but does not provide a specific list of incidents or data from investigative bodies.

The former MEP also claims that the drone that fell and exploded near Kardam was part of a Russian provocation. According to him, the aircraft reached Bulgarian territory in dangerous proximity to a gas pipeline and a gas distribution station. Yordanov defines the case as an unsuccessful operation, but does not present public evidence of the origin of the drone.

“Russian intelligence and subversive activities in our country do not sleep“, he states and warns that the danger is already part of everyday life in Bulgaria.

His position on the war

Yordanov also connects the war with the emergence of more visible pro-Russian sentiments in Bulgaria. He claims that domestic manifestations of support for Russia are directly related to the ongoing conflict.

His position is a purely political assessment and does not represent a confirmed conclusion of the Bulgarian investigative authorities on the specific cases he mentions. At the end of the publication, Yordanov summarizes: “It's war!“

Sources: focus-news.net