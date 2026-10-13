Minister Ilin Dimitrov in Montenegro: Bulgaria creates an accelerated mechanism for tourism investments

„Bulgaria is working to create an accelerated mechanism for the implementation of investment projects in tourism, which would unite the responsible institutions and ensure a clearer and more coordinated administrative process for investors“. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov during the High-Level Interregional Tourism Forum "Europe - Asia", which is taking place in Podgorica, Montenegro.

The event is attended by ministers, representatives of international organizations and tourism entrepreneurs from Europe and Asia. The forum was also attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), Sheikha Al Nua'is.

“In today's global uncertainty, investor confidence depends on clear rules and long-term direction. "The reforms we have undertaken in Bulgaria for the development of tourism and the creation of a favorable investment environment are also aimed at this goal," emphasized Minister Dimitrov.

He pointed out that Bulgaria is actively seeking investments that create quality jobs, innovations and develop the regions.

The attention of the international community was focused on the actions to improve Bulgaria's transport connectivity and its positioning as a modern competitive destination, which are priorities for the Ministry of Tourism.

Ilin Dimitrov also presented the Association of Higher Education Schools Training Tourism Professionals, established in September, whose goal is to increase quality in the sector through cooperation between the academic community, the tourism business and the state.

During the Montenegrin visit, meetings are also planned with the managements of local universities as part of the plans to expand the network to include European and international partners.

Tomorrow, Minister Ilin Dimitrov will participate in high-level dialogue on tourism investment in the context of global uncertainty and will hold a bilateral meeting with his Montenegrin counterpart Simonida Kordić.