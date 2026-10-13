Velislava Petrova condemned the new attacks in the Black Sea and requested assistance from the EU and NATO

The repeated attacks on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria's territorial waters are completely unacceptable, wrote in “Ex“ Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova. Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced this morning about new drone attacks against ships in the Black Sea.

The Foreign Minister also stated that the attacks constitute a gross violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation.

The security of the Black Sea is an integral part of the security of Europe. Freedom of navigation and the safety of civilian crews must be a priority, Petrova stated.

Velislava Petrova informed that she maintains constant contact with Bulgaria's partners in the EU and NATO. I have already discussed with them the need for assistance in investigating the attacks to establish the origin of the drones, as well as to strengthen the surveillance of our air and sea space and our response capacity, she points out.

This is another dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We must support all diplomatic efforts to end it, Velislava Petrova also wrote.

Prime Minister Radev announced that he would summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for a conversation. We do not have solid and clear evidence to bring charges against any of the parties, but logic, as I have already stated, indicates that the result is in favor of the Russian Federation, the Prime Minister said earlier today.