Capt. Vasil Danov after the attacks in the Black Sea: Bulgaria must show muscle

Bulgaria must show strength and determination after the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by Captain 1st Rank Vasil Danov on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria“ on NOVA.

According to him, the attack on a ship that was probably transporting cargo from or to Ukraine is a continuation of Russian sabotage against Ukrainian ports and vessels transporting Ukrainian cargo.

Danov pointed out that the attack near Byala was carried out in the adjacent area of Bulgaria. The area is monitored by the coastal system EKRAN, developed with the help of the United States. “Our naval forces should have sufficiently detailed information about the ship itself, about the location of the strike“, he said.

The captain specified that Bulgaria's obligations do not include protecting foreign ships in the adjacent zone. According to him, the country's responsibility extends to territorial waters, which are up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

As a possible reaction, Danov suggested that the Russian ambassador be summoned and that Russia be handed a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I believe that talks with Russia are unnecessary. It is appropriate to show muscle, strength and determination“, he said.

The origin of the drones has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Danov said: “It is clear that there is one potential aggressor. Ukraine has already explained that it is not her“.

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev also commented on the attacks on NOVA. He described as “unsustainable policy“ the Bulgarian authorities' refraining from naming Russia as the aggressor.

Tagarev insisted that Bulgaria immediately request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty. “We are clearly under threat – we have listed six incidents within a week, and they are very serious”, he said.

According to him, the country needs a clear procedure for responding to such crises, since control over various aspects of maritime safety is distributed among numerous institutions and departments.

Tagarev pointed out that the allies can provide assistance with equipment, anti-ship and anti-aircraft systems. According to him, Bulgaria must first state a clear position in order to find a common solution within NATO.

Danov, for his part, called on the country to develop its own defense systems on land and in its territorial sea. He warned that commercial ships have been passing by the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts for months because they consider it a safer route to the straits.