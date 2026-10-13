Yotova condemns strikes on two merchant ships off Bulgaria

President Iliana Yotova condemned the strikes on two merchant ships in the Black Sea and described the incident as a “gross violation of international humanitarian and maritime law“. Her position was published after the night-time incidents near the Bulgarian coast.

The “Chelsea 3“ ship, which flies under the Maltese flag, was hit by three drones 17 nautical miles east of Varna. The “HS Dignity“, which flies under the Guinea-Bissau flag, was sunk 15 nautical miles east of Krapets.

Following the response of the Maritime Coordination Rescue Center in Varna, the entire crew of “Chelsea 3“ was rescued. Sailors from the sunken ship were also rescued. The Armed Forces, Border Police and the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration“ are participating in the search and rescue of survivors.

Iotova: The Black Sea is becoming a military zone

“Freedom of navigation and the security of the supply chain are seriously threatened, generating a significant risk for our country“, the president said. According to her, the escalation of the war has led to an increase in incidents near the Bulgarian coast and is “turning the Black Sea into a war zone“.

Iotova called on Bulgaria, together with its allies and partners, to insist on a speedy investigation of the two incidents. According to her, de-escalation of the conflict through diplomatic channels and negotiations is also necessary.

The President also insisted on the urgent implementation of the recommendations of the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, held on October 7, 2026. As in the rest of the position, she does not name the perpetrator of the attacks.