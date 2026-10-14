The Minister of Defense: What additional forces is Bulgaria activating due to the risks in the Black Sea

A reinforced radar field, an increased presence of kinetic impact means and two unmanned aerial vehicle systems for reconnaissance in the territorial sea, this was explained from the parliamentary rostrum by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov in response to a parliamentary question about what additional forces and means are in operation on Bulgarian territory for surveillance and guaranteeing security due to the growing risks to freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the need for increased vigilance, timely response and maintaining high operational readiness of the Bulgarian armed forces.

The Minister of Defense specified that he cannot speak in detail due to security measures, since the parliamentary session is open.

"We have sent letters requesting maritime patrols and means for surveillance and target designation in the air. We strive to acquire additional capabilities to ours, so that we have a more complete picture. Regarding the helicopter fleet, we mainly use AS 532 AL Cougar from the Krumovo air base for one main reason - the PANTHER helicopters have been in Romania since December 2025 because they do not have engines. For some reasons, I do not want to comment on what, they were not available," Stoyanov added. On this topic, he added that an agreement has already been concluded and a contract has been prepared, which will be concluded at any moment for the repair of the engines and for us to be able to bring the helicopters back from Romania.

In his words, despite all the difficulties, Bulgaria has shown that it has the capabilities to deal with the situation.