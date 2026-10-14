The presidential candidate Kostadin Kostadinov visited Sliven region yesterday. He met with citizens at open meetings in the city of Nova Zagora and the city of Sliven.

Both citizens and the media asked Kostadin Kostadinov a basic question related to the security of our Black Sea border, in response the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane" said:

“We must determine our own policy, we cannot be pawns in the game of others. The entire Bulgarian people are afraid for the security of our country and rightly so. Bulgaria must remain neutral and can only be a mediator for peace”.

Kostadinov also added in a conversation with citizens that last week the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) had warned that if Bulgaria continued to support Ukraine in the war, such attacks would occur.

Kostadinov called on those attending the meeting to make a different choice by choosing number 11 on the ballot and thereby giving their trust to the presidential candidate pair of “Vazrazhdane”, so that peace can be preserved in our country and a nationally responsible policy can be pursued by statesmen who make their decisions here and are not subject to foreign directives and orders coming from outside.

“Today Bulgaria needs a different conversation. Not about the past. Not about the old divisions. But about the future. For decades, Bulgarian politics has been speaking with the same words — “civilizational choice“, “Euro-Atlantic orientation“. Created in another time, today they are emptied of meaning. And while the politicians of the past continue to speak in this language, the most important question remains unanswered: What is the common goal of Bulgaria?”, Kostadinov added, saying that the Bulgarian people have a glorious past - a past to be proud of. But the future cannot be built with the concepts, fears and divisions of the transition. We cannot constantly choose between foreign ready-made answers. Someone else cannot always think for us.

Bulgarian society must finally formulate its new collective goal. And this goal must come in a different way. Not from self-proclaimed politicians or foreign embassies, but from the depths and dreams of the Bulgarian people. Our dream for Bulgaria is clear: a strong, independent and prosperous Bulgaria, which determines its own national interest.”, Kostadin Kostadinov also said in the crowded hall of citizens.

Today Kostadin Kostadinov is visiting the Plovdiv region. He will visit the city of Asenovgrad and the city of Plovdiv.



Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice is number 11 on the ballots!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!