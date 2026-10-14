Radan Kanev: Europe needs its own metal production for its energy independence

Bulgarian EPP/DB MEP and DSB Chairman Radan Kanev supported the call of European Metals for a strong non-ferrous metals industry. The initiative insists on competitive energy prices, protection from unfair competition and conditions for investments in European production.



“Europe cannot achieve energy independence and decarbonization without its own metal production. In order to preserve this industry and jobs, competitive energy prices, protection from unfair competition and conditions for investments are needed.“



At the heart of the initiative is the political choice for Europe to preserve and develop its own industry. Non-ferrous metals are needed for clean technologies, digital infrastructure and defense. The EU's ability to produce them determines the extent to which it can independently fulfill its strategic objectives.



“Europe's sustainability and decarbonization start with metals: secure supplies, competitively priced energy and production in Europe“, states Radan Kanev in support of the call.



European companies are facing increasingly difficult conditions for investment and competition in global markets. The initiative therefore insists that the EU's ambitions be backed up by concrete solutions in five areas:



An industrial policy in support of European manufacturing, including targeted requirements for the use of raw materials and products made in Europe.



An energy and climate policy that combines emission reduction with the competitiveness of enterprises.



More decisive trade protection against distortions caused by overcapacity in third countries and a level playing field for European producers.



More recycling and recovery of metals, supported by a single European waste market.



Environmental rules that take into account real risk and its management, ensure working conditions and market access and are aligned with other EU objectives.



As an ambassador of the initiative, Radan Kanev is committed to supporting policies to strengthen the European industry for metals, promoting innovation and recycling, and increasing security of supply.