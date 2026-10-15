Fire in an apartment on the third floor in "Geo Milev"

A fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. in an apartment on the third floor in the capital's "Geo Milev" district. The incident occurred on "Nikolay Kopernik" Street, near the 93rd school "Alexander Teodorov - Balan", the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported.

Two fire engines, an ambulance and police officers arrived at the scene. The flames have already been extinguished. There is currently no information on whether there were any injuries in the fire.

During the extinguishing, a cat was standing outside the terrace of the burning apartment. The animal subsequently jumped out without being injured, and residents of the apartment building took care of it.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg