Parliament votes on changes to the Insurance Code

The National Assembly will vote on changes to the Insurance Code on second reading. The bill was submitted on September 2, 2026 by Daniel Parushev and a group of MPs, and was adopted on first reading on September 23.

One of the main changes provides that the Financial Supervision Commission can make decisions to cover a shortage of funds in the funds managed by the Guarantee Fund, and on its own initiative. Now such a procedure is provided for at the proposal of the Fund's Management Board.

According to the submitters, the change will allow for a “faster reaction in case of need for additional financing“.

Payments upon license revocation

The bill also creates the possibility for the Guarantee Fund, through the Provision Fund, to make payments instead of the National Bureau of Bulgarian Automobile Insurers. The mechanism will apply to obligations related to an insurer whose license has been revoked.

The scope includes compensation, interest, expenses for settling insurance claims and fees for processing them. The aim is for the National Bureau not to provide the necessary funds in advance and then seek their recovery.

The Committee on Economic Policy, Investment and Industry has supported the bill for consideration by the parliament. In its report, the committee states that a clearer distinction is envisaged between the advance annual and additional contributions of insurers, as well as an explicit settlement of the basis for determining the advance contributions.

More items on the agenda

The deputies will also discuss a draft decision to adopt an updated investment cost for the acquisition of five new anti-aircraft missile complexes. The draft was submitted by the Council of Ministers.

The program also includes a second reading of amendments to the Law on Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Pyrotechnic Articles. A first reading of a bill on amendments to the Law on Technical Requirements for Products is also envisaged.

Sources: bta.bg, parliament.bg