SJC elects new acting Prosecutor General, has one candidate

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council must appoint a new acting Prosecutor General. The item is the first on the agenda of the meeting, and at the moment there is one proposed candidate - Deputy Prosecutor General Magdalena Lazarova-Prodanova.

Her candidacy was submitted by the Prosecutorial College of the SJC and was unanimously accepted with nine votes "for". The decision was made on October 7. Lazarova-Prodanova is the next in seniority, which is why the proposal was made to her. If she agrees, the Plenum will vote on her candidacy.

The Minister requested a choice between more candidates

Before the decision of the Prosecutor's College, the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov sent a letter in which he insisted on a real choice between candidates with clearly stated positions and a vision for the prosecutor's office for the next six-month period.

Naydenov requested that the circle of persons who meet the requirements be expanded, that seniority not be the only determining criterion, and that the candidates be heard about their intentions. According to the Minister, the choice must be visible and transparent in order to restore trust in the institution. The mandate of the current acting prosecutor Prosecutor General expires on October 22.

Sixth procedure with one candidate

This is the sixth procedure for determining an interim head, which is being conducted by the current composition of the SJC – regardless of whether it is a question of a Prosecutor General or a President of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Supreme Court of Cassation.

In all six procedures so far, the leading criterion has been seniority and one candidate has always been proposed. “I believe that this is the main and leading criterion“, said the member of the Prosecutorial College Ognyan Damyanov.

Sources: bta.bg