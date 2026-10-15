Rumen Radev participates in the European Council meeting

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will participate in the regular meeting of the European Council, which will be held on October 15 and 16 in Brussels. The Bulgarian Prime Minister will join the talks of European leaders on the main economic and geopolitical issues facing the European Union.

The focus of the meeting will be on the challenges facing European competitiveness, including high energy prices. The leaders will also discuss the EU's long-term budget for the period 2028-2034, as well as progress on the "One Europe, One Market" Roadmap.

Ukraine, Migration and the Middle East

The agenda includes continued support for Ukraine, Russia-linked hybrid attacks in Europe, migration, enlargement and EU reforms. The European Council will also consider the situation in the Middle East, including issues related to the security of maritime routes and their impact on energy, fertilizer and food supplies.

Radev will also participate in a meeting of the "Friends of Cohesion" group - a format of member states that insist that cohesion policy remains among the main priorities of the European budget. The Bulgarian Prime Minister is also expected to participate in other meetings of heads of state and government.

Safety of shipping in the Black Sea

The Bulgarian Prime Minister is expected to raise the issue of the security of commercial shipping in the Black Sea with his European partners. The reason for this is the recent attacks on ships near Bulgarian territorial waters, for which Bulgaria is demanding international support in clarifying the circumstances.

„Another attack on commercial ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable“, said Rumen Radev.

The Prime Minister has already spoken on the subject with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He announced that he would initiate talks with Romania and Turkey on joint proposals aimed at ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

Sources: bta.bg, amp.dw.com, bntnews.bg