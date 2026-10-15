Ukraine thanks Bulgaria for rescued sailors

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha thanked Bulgaria for rescuing Ukrainian sailors from the merchant ship “Chelsea-3“, hit by a drone on Tuesday. He announced that the crew is receiving the necessary medical care.

“I am grateful to Bulgaria and our Bulgarian friends for rescuing the Ukrainian sailors“, Sibikha wrote in Ex. He expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian rescue teams and medical specialists for the quick and professional reaction.

Kiev calls for responsibility for the attacks

The Ukrainian first diplomat described the case as another attack on a civilian ship near Bulgaria. According to Sibiha, what happened shows that Moscow does not respect human life and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

“Freedom of navigation should not depend on Russian strikes and threats“, he said and called on Ukraine's partners to increase pressure on Russia and ensure accountability for the attacks.

The rescue of the crew of the “Chelsea-3“ took place against the backdrop of a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in the Black Sea. In his statement, Sibiha stressed that safe navigation is a common interest and that the international response should be aimed at protecting civilian ships and sailors.

Sources: bntnews.bg