Convoys can protect merchant ships in the Black Sea

Merchant ships in the Black Sea should move in convoys through the territorial waters of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania. This is one of the possible ways to limit the risk of attacks with air and sea drones, indicated by Captain Andriyan Evtimov on the air of BNT.

“Merchant ships are generally difficult to protect“, said Evtimov. According to him, regardless of their speed, vessels remain vulnerable and can be perceived as stationary targets by drones.

How the model would work

If convoys were to be introduced, prior coordination would be necessary between the three coastal states, the maritime administrations and the ports where the ships load and unload their goods. Such an organization would change schedules, logistics and loading and unloading activities.

Evtimov allows pilotage to be provided if necessary. According to him, the role of pilots would not only be related to navigation, but also to the exchange of information and coordination with coastal services. Pilots would have a more complete picture of the situation than the captains of individual ships.

Another option is to designate waiting areas so that ships pass through risky areas only during daylight hours. The proposal would require ships to move as a group, with some of them waiting until a convoy is formed.

Attacks are already increasing costs

The idea comes against the backdrop of a series of incidents in the western Black Sea. On October 14, a merchant ship under the flag of the Comoros was attacked near the Romanian city of Sulina. A fire broke out on board, which was extinguished by the crew. All 17 sailors were out of danger, BNT reported.

Romanian authorities are investigating whether the vessel was actually hit by a drone. Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruca said that the Ministry of National Defense's radars did not detect a drone approaching the ship. The vessel should head to Constanta, where additional checks can be carried out.

The attacks are already having a direct economic effect. Ship and cargo insurance has increased threefold, BNT reported. The maritime business warns that higher costs may be passed on to transport, import and export of goods.

Captain Evtimov noted that convoying is not a common practice for commercial shipping in peacetime. According to him, a similar approach has been applied in the Strait of Hormuz. For the Black Sea, however, it would mean a complex cross-border organization that has yet to be coordinated between countries, ports and maritime services.

Sources: bntnews.bg