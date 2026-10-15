Analysis: US elections affect policy on Ukraine

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The US midterm elections on November 3 may affect President Donald Trump's policy towards Ukraine. This was stated by international analyst Ognyan Duskarev on NOVA. According to him, the closeness between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin does not necessarily mean the capitulation of Ukraine, but should also be viewed through the domestic political goals of the US president.

Duskarev believes that Trump is striving to maintain the Republican Party's control over the Senate. “If he loses both chambers, it will be very bad”, the analyst pointed out. According to him, the president's long-term goal remains to achieve peace in Ukraine, as Trump seeks to end the war.

Diesel and American Farmers

According to Duskarev, the deal for Russian diesel is also related to the price of fuel for American agricultural machinery. He pointed out that fuel has become prohibitively expensive for farmers, and agricultural producers represent a significant electoral bloc for Trump.

The analyst also stated that thanks to the US Navy and Army, between 130 and 140 million barrels of oil have been transported through the Strait of Hormuz. He presented energy policy as part of the broader political calculation surrounding prices, the economy and the US elections.

Criticism due to the effect on Ukraine

The co-chair of the Atlantic Council in Bulgaria, Momchil Doychev, gave a different assessment. According to him, the purchase of Russian diesel does not solve the problem, but is a propaganda step that has a high cost for Ukraine. He also cited the limitation of Starlink services as an example.

Doychev stated that American interests are not related to the defeat of Ukraine, because such an outcome would be against the interests of both the United States and Europe. He rejected as “complete absurdity“ the thesis that Volodymyr Zelensky is to blame for the war and that Vladimir Putin wants peace.

Proposal for a joint initiative

Doychev suggested that Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania request the activation of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. According to him, this would show that the Alliance can respond to threats. He added that if the provocations continue, the activation of Article 5 could also be discussed.

Sources: novini.bg