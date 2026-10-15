Iliana Yotova: I want to be the Bulgarian president of peace

I want to be the Bulgarian president of peace and I will do everything possible to start peace negotiations in Ukraine. These words of the presidential candidate Iliana Yotova were greeted with thunderous applause from the packed hall of the State Opera in Burgas. Citizens from the Burgas region, representatives of local and state authorities, a number of politicians and public figures came to the meeting to support the presidential candidate couple Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev.

“My opponents believe that a war of attrition must be waged in order to reach a truce. But we have all exhausted ourselves, the whole of Europe has exhausted itself“, pointed out Yotova. She was categorical that she does not accept the policy of the warmongers who want more weapons for Ukraine, which will lead to an ever-increasing escalation, even more victims, and grave consequences for generations to come. “One of the greatest conquests of the world is peace. Our greatest responsibility is to leave peaceful years to our children and the next generations“, emphasized the presidential candidate. She assured those present that as long as she is president and has gained their trust, she will never allow Bulgaria to participate in the Coalition of the Willing with One Goal - to send soldiers to Ukraine.

In her speech, Iliana Yotova emphasized the entry of war into the Black Sea with the recent cases of drones being hit by ships. She emphasized that together Bulgaria and Romania will insist that the Black Sea be an extraordinary item on the agenda at the European Union Summit. The presidential candidate pointed out that all six countries bordering the Black Sea should agree on a moratorium on military operations in the basin.

According to Iliana Yotova, it is not an alternative for Bulgaria to stay away from solving major issues. “I do not agree with people who say that we are a small country and nothing depends on us. Such a defeatist mood is alien to me. I have the self-confidence of a politician from Bulgaria - a country with one of the oldest state traditions in Europe. I have the self-confidence of a politician who knows the role of his country even in today's crisis situation“, emphasized the presidential candidate. She assured that she will continue to work to ensure that Bulgaria's voice is heard more and more loudly in Europe and that our country gains more and more allies. “Bulgaria has been at the center of Europe since it was founded, I do not know another country that has kept its name since its founding. We must have this self-confidence“, Yotova is convinced.

In the coming years, Bulgaria will hold the golden card for resolving crises, as the most important infrastructure, energy, and digital corridors will pass through the country. The presidential candidate recalled that next year Bulgaria will host a connectivity summit.

Iliyana Yotova also raised the main issues facing Bulgaria domestically. “I believe that with professional training, dialogue, reason, and agreement, we can solve the problems facing the country together“, she pointed out. Among the main problems, Yotova highlighted rising prices, recalling Rumen Radev's request for a referendum on Bulgaria's readiness to adopt the euro. “Bulgaria was not ready because the state's control mechanisms were not established to prevent speculation and price increases. Today, from the leva, prices are automatically in euros“, the presidential candidate emphasized.

Iliyana Yotova pointed out that she firmly believes that the time of dirty politics, of collusion, of coalitions behind the people's backs, of messing with laws and the Constitution must end. “I will be part of this process too. Enough of this division and hatred. This is not division and hatred among people, it is among a certain political elite that knows that it can satisfy its personal interests only if people are divided“, the presidential candidate stated.

Iliyana Yotova is convinced that all Bulgarians together can achieve a rise for the country. “With the vote of every Bulgarian woman and man, with the original Bulgarian virtues, Bulgaria can prosper“, the presidential candidate emphasized. She highlighted the power of history, memory and the roots that hold us together. Yotova pointed out that today there are people who are tempted to rewrite Bulgarian history, “making efforts to postpone the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Russo-Turkish War of Liberation next year. “I have no logical answer why they are doing it, but we will not allow it“, she said.

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev also spoke about Bulgaria's long history and rich culture. He presented the idea of establishing a Bulgarian National Cultural Institute abroad, which would promote Bulgarian culture and spirituality, and be a home that would bring together Bulgarian communities abroad.