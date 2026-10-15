Alexander Pulev in the USA: Bulgaria is ready for joint production and investments in defense and high technologies

It is time to invest in security and strengthen cooperation. Bulgaria is ready for joint production and investments. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, who opened a forum in Washington dedicated to the strategic importance of NATO's southeastern flank and the Black Sea region for European and global security.

The event was held within the framework of the annual meeting and exhibition of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). The forum was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce and brought together representatives of American and Bulgarian companies.

“We have a strategic geographical location, developed industry, talented engineers and political will to be an active partner in building the technologies and capabilities of the future“, said Alexander Pulev at the opening of the forum.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the events in the Black Sea region clearly demonstrate the need to strengthen defense capabilities and coordination between allies. He also emphasized the strategic importance of Bulgaria as a transport, logistics and energy center connecting Europe and Asia through the Black Sea.

According to him, the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor creates new opportunities for Bulgarian ports and logistics networks, and about one million trucks pass through the border crossing with Turkey annually.

“We are also working to strengthen strategic ties in the region. Corridor No. 8 will connect the Adriatic and Black Seas, supporting trade, regional integration and NATO military mobility. The vertical gas corridor will strengthen energy security and contribute to the diversification of supplies in the region“, said the Deputy Prime Minister. Alexander Pulev pointed out that these projects are much more than infrastructure. They are directly related to economic security, energy independence and the sustainability of the Alliance's eastern flank.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the potential of the Bulgarian defense industry, which has the capacity to produce ammunition, weapons, missiles and optical systems, as well as expertise in technical maintenance and repair. According to him, there is also growing potential in the field of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and space technologies.

“We want to combine Bulgarian engineering and technical capacity with American technologies and investments. Our F-16 and Stryker programs provide a solid foundation. The next step is joint production, strengthening supply chains and building regional technical support centers“, Pulev said.

The focus of his speech was also the technological dimension of security. He recalled that during his visit to Washington he signed a joint declaration on cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in the field of artificial intelligence. Our country is the 55th country to join the initiative initiated by the United States. “We want to turn this step into real investments, scientific research and secure technology supply chains. Bulgarian companies and our research capacity in the field of artificial intelligence provide a solid foundation”, he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that Bulgaria has the potential to contribute to the development of new technological solutions through its technology companies, engineering specialists and joint projects with American partners. In his address to the participants, Pulev stressed the importance of long-term industrial partnerships and called on Bulgarian and American companies to use the opportunities for investment, technology transfer and joint production. “Let's move from purchasing equipment to joint production and development. From individual contracts to long-term partnerships“, Alexander Pulev urged in conclusion.

During his visit to Washington, the Deputy Prime Minister also held meetings with representatives of the National Economic Council at the White House and with the Deputy US Trade Representative David Bisbee. They discussed the possibilities for deepening economic cooperation, expanding industrial and technological partnership, attracting investments, joint production and including Bulgarian enterprises in international supply chains in strategic sectors.