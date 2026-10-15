Kostadinov from Plovdiv: We need the support of all Bulgarian citizens

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin visited the city of Plovdiv. This is the first city that the presidential candidate couple of “Vazrazhdane” has visited together since the day they announced their candidacies in the Old Capital of Bulgaria - Veliko Tarnovo.

Kostadin Kostadinov shared with the citizens present that in the campaign the two candidates have set a goal to visit as many settlements as possible. They hold their meetings outdoors, in the square, so that every Bulgarian, even those who don't like them, can come and talk to them, because the president must represent everyone - to unite our divided people and represent them.

“We must be able to talk to everyone, including those who don't like us. Because if we gain the trust of the majority of Bulgarian citizens, Mr. Volgin and I must represent all Bulgarians”, Kostadinov said to the gathered citizens who came specifically to meet with him and Petar Volgin.

Kostadinov also said that the citizens' interest in the open meetings shows that there is an extremely strong interest in the topics discussed, part of the governing platform of the two candidates, the interest in “Vazrazhdane” is extremely large, because the support is extremely large and because even people who are busy in their daily lives find time to just stop by and congratulate Kostadinov and Volgin.

“In these elections, we are not talking about the past, in these elections, we are not even talking about the present - we are talking about the future. We are talking about what kind of country we want to have and whether we want to have a country at all. Because in the last few years, the conversation has already moved from the fact that Bulgaria cannot be independent, to the fact that Bulgaria should not be independent. This is what the rulers of the so-called transition are constantly explaining to us. And we do not agree, because we know that if a country wants to be a prosperous, prosperous, rich country, it must be independent. Remember one very simple thing as an example from history: there are no rich colonies. There are rich metropolises. We from “Vazrazhdane” We want to be a rich, prosperous country, this is what the Bulgarian citizens we meet all over the country want. They mainly want prosperity, they want security, a peaceful life, normal incomes, but in order to have all this we must be independent. In order to be independent, we need independent rulers - people who can put the national interest above everything and defend it at all costs. If necessary - even at the cost of their own lives!

“We are people who have proven that we have the two most important qualities that a politician who has set himself this ultimate goal of making Bulgaria independent should have: character and backbone! For this very reason, I am proud that the candidate for vice president is Petar Volgin, who is one of the most independent people in Bulgarian politics. And at the same time, a person who is extremely predictable, because he depends on his own conscience and morality and depends on his own voters. Just as I believe that every Bulgarian politician should depend, just as I am, I depend only on the Bulgarian people. Not on foreign contracts, not on obligations, not on commitments, not on anyone else, not on allies and partners - only and only on you and on your own conscience and morality! This is the new model that we, from “Vazrazhdane“, have been imposing for the fifth year in the Bulgarian parliament and in Bulgarian politics. And I believe that in just less than 10 days we will have the opportunity to impose it and show how, by going to a runoff, because this is our attitude and that is why we are fighting. When we asked Bulgarian citizens what they want from the Bulgarian president, they told us five main things: to protect independence, to guarantee prosperity, to unite the Bulgarian nation, to protect the prosperity of science and education in the country, and to guarantee the development of a strong Bulgarian state with a strong army, so that it can guarantee security and everything else. Of course, not all of this is within the powers of the president. But the president embodies the Bulgarian nation. And at a time when our country is faced with a situation in which two military conflicts are located exactly across from us - one to the north, the other to the east - we need people who can actually inspire calm and security, Kostadinov said.

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” asked for the support of those present:

“Because we have faced a very serious battle and clash with the emanation of the oligarchic model, embodied by other main candidates, such as Mrs. Yotova, let's say, and Mr. Gyurov. And in this very difficult battle with the oligarchy that currently rules the country, we can only rely on one thing: the Bulgarian citizens, the Bulgarian people! No one else! And that is why we need you and your support. That is why we appeal to you to support us, to convince the maximum number of people to go to vote and support “Vazrazhdane” with number 11”, Kostadin Kostadinov called yesterday from the city of Plovdiv.

Today, Kostadin Kostadinov will visit the city of Pleven and will again meet with citizens at an open meeting in the open air to exchange ideas for the future of Bulgaria.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice is with number 11 on the ballot!

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