The Minister of Justice: For us, the decisions of the Constitutional Court are a compass, not an obstacle

For us, the decisions of the Constitutional Court are a compass, they are not an obstacle and I want to dispel all doubts - we will follow this compass and will not deviate from its direction, in this effort we learn from the mistakes made before, we would not like to repeat them. This was said by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov at the International Conference in Sofia on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Bulgaria, BTA reports. The topic of the forum is “The Role of Constitutional Courts in Guaranteeing the Rule of Law“.

The Minister noted that the Constitutional Court does not always show and tell the authorities what they want to hear, but that is precisely why it is so valuable.

During these 35 years, the Constitutional Court has more than once been an arbitrator between the authorities in moments of political tension and constitutional tests, its decisions were the necessary balance and guarantor for the preservation of statehood, Minister Naydenov also said. He added that the great challenge and challenge facing the work of the Constitutional Court continues to be to uphold the principle that the law stands above the political situation.

In his words, constitutional justice is a kind of transmission between the Constitution and the mechanism for the separation of powers, it guarantees this mechanism. Naydenov added that the Constitutional Court has a major role in observing the balance of power, which is extremely important in a democratic society.