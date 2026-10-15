Vigenin: EU has no plan for achieving peace in Ukraine

„We keep repeating the same thing, without it being clear to us what comes next. So far, I have not heard a meaningful conversation or idea from the European Union on how to achieve peace.“ This was stated by Bulgarian MEP Kristian Vigenin in Yavor Dachkov's podcast - „Voices“.

According to him, after four years of war, the EU must ask the question of whether the current approach leads to the set goal. Vigenin pointed out that even during the discussions in the European Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, he did not receive a clear answer about the plan and what comes next.

„When one thing has not yielded results for four years, then you have to do something else. If the goal is peace and development of Ukraine, what we are doing at the moment, in my opinion, does not lead there“, he emphasized.

Vigenin noted that Europe needs stronger defense capabilities, but armaments alone do not guarantee more security. According to him, strengthening the defense potential must go hand in hand with political dialogue and the search for a new security architecture.

„Whatever happens in Ukraine, Russia will remain. "Our security in Europe also depends on relations with Russia," the MEP pointed out.

According to him, the European Union can hardly claim a place at the negotiating table if it does not have its own plan and is unwilling to talk to one of the parties to the conflict. Vigenin believes that the longer the negotiation efforts are postponed, the more unfavorable Europe's position may be.

He also commented on the possible role of Bulgaria in a possible change in the European approach. According to him, our country can stand for a more moderate position without blocking the common European policy and without placing itself in isolation.

“It is a very delicate moment to see how far you can go without isolating yourself, but on the contrary - to draw others with you and provoke a real conversation“, said Vigenin.

The MEP also touched on the broader issue of Europe's place in the changing world. According to him, the EU should more clearly define and defend its own interests, including in relations with the US and China, instead of continuing to rely on old political models.

Vigenin stressed that European citizens expect a strong European Union that can defend their interests, create conditions for work and income, and have greater weight in global politics.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/