"Kinematograf": The protests at the NATFA are a problem for the entire film community

The "Kinematograf" association expressed full support for the protesting students and teachers at the NATFA and called on film organizations and institutions to join the new protest on October 20 at 6:00 PM in front of the academy and the Ministry of Education and Science.

In an open letter, the association states that the protests have been going on for more than four months. The main demand of the students and teachers is the resignation of the rector Prof. Miroslav Dachev, as well as a solution to the problems that, in their opinion, have led to a severe crisis at the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts.

A series of meetings and protests

On July 13, the protesters held a march from the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and then to the Ministry of Culture. Two days later, a meeting was held in the Student House between the students, the management of the academy, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, and the National Representation of Student Councils.

According to the protesters, the conversation did not lead to a solution. They state that there have been no public statements from the participating institutions on the allegations and revelations made during the meeting. The “Kinematograf“ Association also criticizes the Ministry of Culture, which, according to the letter, has not announced the results of its mediation commitment.

The audit of the Ministry of Education and Science and the dispute over FilmEU

„We express full support to the students and call on all professional film organizations and interested institutions to express a public position“, the letter says.

The Ministry of Education and Science published an audit report on the management and activities of the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts for the period from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2025. It indicates shortcomings in internal control, in individual payments and civil contracts, as well as in some public procurement procedures. The report establishes two illegal payments and incorrect accounting of expenses for 53,489 euros on European projects implemented in parallel. The reported costs of the FilmEU+ project at the end of the audited period were 480,461 euros.

There have been various public statements on the topic of NATFA’s participation in the European university alliance FilmEU. In July, the Bulgarian National Radio reported on a letter from the alliance’s coordinator discussing a possible phased termination of the academy’s participation or an alternative status. However, in a parliamentary response, the Ministry of Education and Science stated that there was no official decision to exclude NATFA and that the irregularities found did not pose a threat to its participation. The ministry stated that it had made recommendations to the academy and would continue to monitor the dialogue with FilmEU partners.

The “Kinematograf“ Association stated that the protests would continue until responsibility for the identified problems is taken and dialogue between the management, students and lecturers is restored. The next demonstration is scheduled for 20 October at 6:00 p.m.