Weather today, forecast for Friday, October 16: Rain and cold

Cloudy weather and rain are expected in Bulgaria on Friday, October 16. In the mountains above 1300 meters, precipitation will be snow, and with the strengthening of the wind from the north, a new portion of cold air will penetrate into the country.

“On Friday, cloudy weather will prevail and in many places there will be rain“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in the forecast distributed by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency. The north wind is expected to further intensify the feeling of cold.

Temperatures will remain low

Minimum temperatures will be between 1° and 6°, and maximums will reach 10° to 15°. Lower morning values are possible in the valleys and high fields of Western Bulgaria.

Forecasts for individual cities differ depending on the model used. The latest forecast by NIMH, quoted by BTA, puts daily temperatures in the country within the range of up to 15°, while Meteo Balkans publishes higher values for some settlements, including Plovdiv, Vidin and Burgas. In the event of a discrepancy, the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology remains the leader.

The cooling will continue on Saturday

On Saturday, a moderate northwest wind will blow, which will be temporarily strong in the Danube Plain. Cloudiness will be variable, more often significant, and precipitation is still possible in places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will be between 2° and 7°, and maximum - between 11° and 16°.

Sources: bta.bg, meteobalkans.com