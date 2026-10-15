Fishermen ask for state aid due to risk in the Black Sea

The fishing sector will request emergency state aid under the “de minimis“ regime due to the increased risk in the Black Sea. The request was discussed at a meeting of the Black Sea Advisory Council in Varna, announced its chairman Yordan Gospodinov.

According to him, the fishing industry is in force majeure circumstances. “This is force majeure for the fishing sector“, Gospodinov said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Large ships remain in ports

Many of the large fishing vessels are not going to sea. Some of the crews refuse to sail, while others are limiting themselves to coastal fishing. Bulgaria's fishing fleet includes 1,740 vessels, about 100 of which are large vessels operating outside the 12-mile zone.

It is precisely these vessels that fall into the exclusive economic zone, which the industry already perceives as risky. The concerns are related not so much to the possibility of a deliberate attack on fishing vessels, but to the likelihood that crews will encounter floating mines or downed drones with explosives.

So far, there have been no reported incidents involving Bulgarian fishing vessels. However, crews have reported suspicious objects found in the water to the competent authorities.

Companies report lower catches

Along with security concerns, the sector is also reporting a serious decline in catches. According to data presented by Gospodinov, the largest fishing companies, which also have processing plants, have reached about 50 percent of last year's quantities.

The chairman of the council said that the reduced supplies will also be reflected in the market. According to him, Black Sea fish will become less and more expensive. He specified that he is not a scientist and cannot point to a proven reason for the alleged decrease in fish, but he admitted a connection with the explosions and sinking ships.

The Black Sea Advisory Council includes 15 Bulgarian and foreign associations. The preparation of an address to the governments of Bulgaria and Romania with a request for support is being discussed. Romanian representatives are expected to join the call, as fishermen there are also limiting their trips, and some vessels remain tied up in ports.

The proposal is for the aid to be provided under the “de minimis“ regime, which allows state support in exceptional circumstances. Currently, the fishing sector is demanding that the state protect the enterprises, crews and processors affected by the limited fishing in the Black Sea.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg