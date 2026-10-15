Ninova disputed the forecast for a minimum wage of 660 euros

The leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova disputed the forecast that the minimum wage from January 1, 2027 will be 660 euros. In a position statement distributed by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, she stated that under the current mechanism the remuneration would have reached around 690 euros.

“They are compensating every worker for this amount with 30 euros“, Ninova wrote. She described the change as a blow to about half a million Bulgarians with the lowest incomes and stated that it was she who introduced the formula for the minimum wage to be 50% of the average wage.

In an earlier position of “Rebellious Bulgaria“, also published by BTA, it was stated that if the old mechanism were retained, the minimum wage would be 692 euros. The difference between the two values is related to different calculations, but in both cases Ninova compares the forecast of 660 euros with a higher remuneration under the previous formula.

660 euros is a forecast for now

The amount of 660 euros is recorded as a forecast in the instructions of the Ministry of Finance on the budget procedure. The same estimates indicate 680 euros for 2028 and 710 euros for 2029.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that there is still no final decision on the minimum wage for 2027. He indicated to bTV that the specific amount will depend on the final parameters of the budget and on discussions between the government, employers and unions.

In a statement on October 14, Radev said that the draft budget provides for an increase in the minimum wage, without specifying the final amount. The government presented the budget as part of measures to limit spending and reduce the deficit.

New mechanism instead of the automatic formula

The reason for the dispute is a change in the way the minimum wage is determined. The National Assembly adopted new rules that will come into force on January 1, 2027. The law was adopted on September 25 and promulgated on September 28.

The new mechanism does not automatically set the minimum wage at 50% of the average. The calculation will take into account purchasing power and the cost of living, the general level and distribution of wages, the growth rate of wages and long-term labor productivity.

Ninova described the decision as antisocial and criticized the costs of wages and privileges for deputies, ministers and members of the management of state-owned enterprises. These assessments and statements are part of her political position.

The final amount of the minimum wage for 2027 must be determined within the framework of the budget procedure.