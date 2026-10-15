Abrovski: We need to improve the conditions for the production of quality potato seeds

We need to improve the conditions for the production of quality potato seeds in Bulgaria. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski at a meeting with representatives of potato producers. It was attended by Deputy Ministers Prof. Dr. Krum Nedelkov and Yanislav Yanchev, as well as the Executive Director of IASAS Bistra Pavlovska. During the meeting, the quality of seed material, control over it, plant protection, the sale of production and the possibilities for supporting the sector during the next programming period were discussed.

Minister Abrovski assured that control over imported seeds for both commodity production and seed production will be strengthened.

The Executive Director of IASAS Eng. Bistra Pavlovska informed that according to the new regulation on plant reproductive material, potatoes will fall within the scope of the Regulation on official control. Regarding the suspicions of problems with the quality of seeds purchased by commercial companies, she announced that samples will be taken and parallel analyses will be carried out in the BFSA laboratory and in at least one laboratory outside the country, and their results will be informative.

Potato producers raised the issue of limited access to plant protection products, including those that have proven their effectiveness in practice, but are no longer permitted for use in the EC. The difficulties in the sale of production were also discussed, as well as the possibilities for supporting the sector during the next programming period.

Minister Abrovski emphasized the importance of support measures that take into account the specific needs of potato producers and create conditions for sustainable development of production.