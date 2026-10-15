Convicted for the death of Milen Tsvetkov seeks early release

Kristian Nikolov, sentenced to 9 years in prison for the death of Milen Tsvetkov, wants to be released early from prison. The case will be heard next week in the Sofia City Court, NOVA reports.

Nikolov was finally sentenced in 2023. The court accepted that he acted with possible intent because he hit the journalist's car while driving after using amphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. In addition, Nikolov was driving at a significantly higher speed.

He caused the death of Milen Tsvetkov on Easter Sunday in 2020 after crashing his car into the journalist's car at a red light in Sofia.